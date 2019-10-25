Vahbiz Dorabjee’s look for upcoming web-series revealed

Actress extraordinaire and spokesperson for body positivity, Vahbiz Dorabjee to star in Hungama Play’s web-series titles Kashmakash. The upcoming anthology series will highlight modern crimes that take place in today’s society including those on social platforms giving viewers a comprehensive perspective.

Vahbiz who has been part of several popular shows had taken to social media to tease her fans about the upcoming project and shed 13 kilos for her role in the web-series. Although her engagement in the web-series has been confirmed, fans have been waiting to get a glimpse of her look from the series. Hungama Digital took to their Instagram Stories to post a blink-and-miss look of Vahbiz Dorabjee clad in a saree from her look in the show, Kashmakash