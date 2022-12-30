From Vaishali Thakkar to Tunisha Sharma, Television actresses who committed suicide because of their spouses/partners

MUMBAI :The world of entertainment makes a person so vulnerable that sometimes they find no other way than to end one’s life. The pressure of looking perfect, having enough money to live a comfortable life and enough work to sustain are some of the things that burden their daily lives. To add to that, failed relationships create a vicious circle for them where they find it hard to work on their mental health issues.

Also Read- SHOCKING! Vaishali Thakkar’s close friend Nishant Singh Malkani says, “she had consulted a phyciatrist”

Failed relationships have more often than not been the reason for young and budding actresses to take their lives. Here are some of them;

Vaishali Thakkar

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Vaishali Thakkar, was found hanging from a ceiling fan on 15th October 2022 at her residence in Indore. The death is considered as a suicide, since a suicide note was found by the police in her diary that clearly mentioned being troubled by her ex-boyfriend. She also mentioned being fed up with working in the TV industry and wanted to settle down and have a peaceful family life.

Jiya Khan

Jiya Khan had a very short-lived career in showbiz. She made her debut with Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Nishabd in 2007. She died by suicide in her home in Mumbai and wrote a lengthly suicide note for actor Aditya Pancholi’s son Sooraj Pancholi. She mentioned how he cheated on her, and even forced her to abort their baby.

Pratyusha Banerjee

Known for her role as Anandi in the show Balika Vadhu, Pratyusha was hoping to settle down with her then boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh and have children with him. However the relationship reportedly didn’t work and the young actress was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her residence.

Also Read- Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Sheezan Khan pleads to attend Tunisha’s rites; his sister Falaq Naaz breaks down during the funeral

Tunisha Sharma

The young 22 year old Tunisha Sharma was playing the lead in the show Alibaba Dastaan-E-Kabul and was reportedly in a relationship with the lead actor Sheezan Khan. The actress on the 24th of December 2022 afternoon had lunch with the actor in his makeup room and had some sort of argument, where he walked out. But Tunisha took the shocking step of hanging herself in his makeup room. The actress's mother claimed that Sheezan promised Tunisha marriage but in fact was cheating on her.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar