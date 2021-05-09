News

Vaishnavi Dhanraj: Pandemic has taken a toll but we are fighting back

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 May 2021 12:40 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Actress Vaishnavi Dhanraj, who plays the role of Namrata in the show "Aapki Nazaron Ne Samjha", says the television industry may have suffered during the pandemic but everyone involved is determined to fight back.

"I feel the best thing about this industry is there's work for everybody. This is a very good phase to be a part of showbiz. I know the pandemic has taken a toll on us but we're fighting back. Things will soon be better," she told IANS.

Meanwhile, the actress says her show is gaining in popularity because they are making sure to come up with new content.

"People wouldn't want to watch anything they have seen before or don't like. So, it's always a challenge to bring something new and exciting which the audience can relate to at the same time. The team of writers and creatives on this show are doing a great job," she says.

Tags Vaishnavi Dhanraj Aapki Nazaron Ne Samjha fighting back COVID 19 Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See