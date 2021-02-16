Vaishnavi shares cooking tips with Zaan Khan and Shagun so they cook their own meals as they stay away from home!

MUMBAI: A lot of us find solace in cooking, it does take skill to learn how to cook as it comes naturally to some people. But for guys it has always been Maa Ke Haath Ka Khaana as the ultimate thing to satisfy their hunger. But the protagonists of the show, Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, Zaan Khan and Shagun who live away from home, are trying to be as independent as possible.

While they have their breakfast and lunch on the set mostly, the Zaan and Shagun cook at least one meal a day. The two young boys who are also into fitness try to make it a point to eat protein and fiber rich food and have a lot of salads. But to have the same thing everyday is also boring, so their co-star Vaishnavi, who also follows a particular diet shared cooking tips with the boys and taught them recipes which are simple and healthy. From healthy yet tasty channa salad to the fun and nutritious zucchini chips, Vaishnavi is a fabulous cook herself and tries to get what she can on the set also. Zaan and Shagun who were in absolute awe of her cooking style tried to learn the art from her.

Also Read: It's a wrap for Indiawaali Maa; Sheen Das AKA Cheenama reveals what she will miss the most about her character

Talking about cooking tips from Vaishnavi, Zaan Khan says, “Vaishnavi is a fabulous cook herself and she has taught me a lot of healthy dinner time recipes. Hummus, Zucchini chips, channa salad, Caesar salad dressing and many more things. These recipes are easy to make and extremely healthy too. Me and Shagun keep pulling her leg that we will soon start a culinary show with Vaishnavi on Instagram called ‘Cooking tips by Vaishnavi’. The recipes are so easy that even after a tiring day on the set of Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, I still can easily make dinner for me now.”

Watch Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, Monday to Friday at 9 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television.

Also Read: SHOCKING! M.S Dhoni actor Sandeep Nahar commits suicide after allegedly posting a suicide note on social media; WATCH VIDEO