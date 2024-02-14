Valentine’s Day: Zee TV's Hemangi Kavi embraces the spirit of Love

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/14/2024 - 14:00
Hemangi Kavi

MUMBAI: Hemangi Kavi, who essays the role of Bhavani in Zee TV’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, shared, “Valentine’s Day is an endearing day to be celebrated as it’s a day of love. Especially if you have a partner, someone you can love unconditionally, can give surprises to, and do all the adorable things together. But I think Valentine's Day for me is just like another day of the year. I believe you don't need one specific 'day' to celebrate love or profess your love to your loved ones. I don't have any plans to celebrate Valentine's Day this year, but whenever there is someone special for me, I will be on top of everything to cherish him. This year, I will be shooting for the show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye and enjoying some me-time. But, I would like to thank all my fans for showering me with so much love and support, they are no less than my loved ones, Happy Valentine’s Day to you all!”

