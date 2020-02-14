Valentines Day Special: TOP 5 moments of LOVE in Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI: Valentine's Day is celebrated as the day of love with at most zeal and enthusiasm. However, off late people have come across with the opinion that one day should not be confined to express love but still there are a hefty number of people still floored by the idea of Valentines Day which is celebrated on the 14th of February.

On this Valentines day, TellyChakkar.com brings to you top 5 moments from Bigg Boss 13 which redefined LOVE in every sense.

1.Sidharth feeds water to Rashami Desai during Family week task

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai had a crazy journey in the show. The duo fought and spoke ill about each other. However, they seem to be emotionally connected. During family week when Rashami was overtly emotional Sidharth made her drink water from her own hands. The gesture won many hearts and the viewers were left adoring the two.

2. Shehnaaz Gill’s claim that she wants to WIN Sidharth and not the trophy

The next day after Shehnaaz Gill’s break down in front of Salman Khan, the actress openly claimed that she is in love with the actor and she doesn’t care of what others think. She claimed that she wants to win him and not the trophy. The lady had got some guts. This moment have a separate fan-following of another level.

3.Asim Riaz lifts a fainted Himanshi Khurana

In the connections week, Himanshi entered the show to support Asim. During a task, Himanshi fainted and was hurt badly. While Asim was on the other section of the house, he banged the walls to reach out to Himanshi. The He-man of Bigg Boss 13 lifted his lady love and took him inside for medical help. The way Asim creased Himanshi’s hair gave major boyfriend goals to the viewers.

4. Sidharth and Arti’s chocolate- strawberry romance

During Mallika Sherawat’s visit to the house, she made SidArti dance to “Bheege honth tere” along with chocolate dipped strawberries. They never looked so hot together ever.

5.Rashami and Arhan Khaan’s cooking romance

While the other love birds in the house were seen coochi-cooing in the corners of the house, Rashami and Arhaan spend most of their time cooking in the kitchen, wherein there love also brewed along with a hot cup of tea.

These are our top 5 moments of Love from Bigg Boss 13. Can you think of and mention any other moment? Which is your favourite moment amongst these?

