Valentines Special! Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon turns their Valentine's Day into an aerial affair

Shiva and Raavi played by stars Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon celebrate a dreamy Valentine's Day.

Shraddha Mestry's picture
By Shraddha Mestry
14 Feb 2022 03:52 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favorite.

Shiva and Raavi played by stars Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon celebrate a dreamy Valentine's Day. The love birds have gone for a fun aerial ride in the helicopter. And this is simply becoming one of the tasks to add to the Bucket list. Take a look at their Romantic ride. 

Check out the video: 

 

 

Fans are super excited and are loving their chemistry extremely. From doing a sizzling dance on the screen to now spending quality time together. They both are setting major couple goals together. 

