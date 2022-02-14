Valentines Special! Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon turns their Valentine's Day into an aerial affair

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favorite.

Shiva and Raavi played by stars Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon celebrate a dreamy Valentine's Day. The love birds have gone for a fun aerial ride in the helicopter. And this is simply becoming one of the tasks to add to the Bucket list. Take a look at their Romantic ride.

Check out the video:

Fans are super excited and are loving their chemistry extremely. From doing a sizzling dance on the screen to now spending quality time together. They both are setting major couple goals together.

