MUMBAI: Valentines Special! Anupamaa's Maan painting the town red with their love confession

MUMBAI; Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television right now with TRPs nothing less than 4 on weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so deeply that they couldn't afford to miss even a single episode of the show.

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna play the lead character of Anupamaa and Anuj in the show. And their chemistry is loved by fans. After a lot of difficulties, they both have accepted each other and they have started to feel for each other. Seems like Maan will paint the town red with their love confession in the upcoming episode. Take a look at this picture.

Check out the picture.

Will they ever confess with each other their feelings? Fans super are excited to see their special plan for valentine's day. Moreover, they are excited to see what's coming up next in the show.

Anupama knows that Anuj is upset with everything that has happened recently. Anupama wants to make him feel better and so she decides to express her feelings to Anuj. Will Anuj accept her proposal?

