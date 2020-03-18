Vandana Lalwani to star in Jay Mehta's next

MUMBAI: Vandana Lalwani is a well-known name in the entertainment world. She has been part of various projects. Now, she is gearing up for her new show. The actress has been roped in to be a part of Jay Mehta's next.

According to the media reports, the actress will be playing an integral role in producer Jay Mehta's upcoming show. The report further suggested that she has been brought on board to play the role of the female lead’s stepmother. The upcoming show is said to be a finite series with an interesting storyline. Apparently, the show is inspired by the Bollywood film English Vinglish where the male lead's mother will be determined to learn English.

