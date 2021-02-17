Vanraj apologises to Anupamaa for hurting her, asks for forgiveness

MUMBAI: The on-screen couple, Vanraj and Anupamaa, of Rajan Shahi's "Anupamaa" are headed towards divorce. The counsellor gave them a period of six months post which their divorce will be finalised or if they want they can rethink their decision too.

Once they stepped out of the court, Vanraj apologised to Anupamaa for hurting her. He said, "From starting a relationship with Kavya, to calling you mentally unstable, I am sorry for everything." He asked her if she will be able to forgive him, to which Anupamaa said she will forgive him once he sets her free from this relationship. He also tells her that when he was with her, he had everything, but since they parted ways, he has lost everything. Anupamaa replied that she only hopes good things for him and wishes that he and Kavya have a happy life together.

Later, we see that Kavya asks Vanraj to celebrate this occasion, while in the Shah house Anupamaa informs everyone about the divorce proceedings and Baa breaks down hearing this.

The next morning, Baa is making laddoos and is very excited that it will be her son's birthday the next day. Meanwhile, Kavya asks Vanraj to speak to Pakhi and ask her to stay with Anupamaa for a few days so that they can celebrate his birthday alone. Though Vanraj tells her that he has always celebrated it at home, Kavya won't take no for an answer.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Kavya tells Vanraj that her birthday was ruined because of Rakhi and she wants to celebrate his birthday alone. Pakhi overhears this conversation and leaves from there. At night, Baa calls Vanraj to wish him, but Anupamaa is surprised to not hear Pakhi's voice in the background. Where did Pakhi go? Will Kavya let Vanraj celebrate his birthday with his family? Or will he go with her? To know what happens next keep watching "Anupamaa".

"Anupamaa" features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, the show airs on Star Plus.