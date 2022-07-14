Vanraj becomes the Ultimate King of arm wrestling on ‘Ravivaar with Star Parivaar’

MUMBAI : Star Plus’s entertainment-based show ‘Ravivaar with Star Parivaar’ has been a top-notch watch since its launch. The fans are loving the off-screen bond of their favourite on-screen characters in this amusing programme and the show just keeps getting better.

Sudhanshu Pandey AKA Vanraj from the popular show Anupama is the new hulk in the telly town. Apparently, Vanraj is going to engage in a friendly battle of arm wrestling with the youngsters of the Star Parivar like Yuvraj, Shiva, Rudransh and others. After several dramatic battles, Vanraj defeated all the candidates within seconds. It was just Yuvraj from the popular show ‘Ye Hai Chahate’ who was able to withstand, Mr. Strong Shah for mere 30 seconds. Vanraj quoted “Yuvraj played very well compared to other contenders, he was definitely the strongest competitor”. According to the host Arjun Bijlani, Vanraj proved that old is gold!

While Vanraj displayed his masculine strengths, Rishita gracefully performed an incredible stunt. She manged to do some amazing cartwheels wearing an extremely heavy gown that blew everybody’s mind! This episode is full of surprises as it reveals the character’s contrasting personalities, making it super exciting to watch.

As all the members of Star Parivaar come together, this episode is going to be the ultimate stop for entertainment for the viewers.

