Vansh to expose Kartik and Naira bitter separation to Kairav in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Sep 2019 09:15 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’s long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will bring lots of emotional twists and turns after Kairav and Naira’s return in Kartik’s life.

As per the current track, Naira’s comeback has made life very odd for Kartik, who is now married to Vedika.

Both Kartik and Naira are now pretending to be a perfect couple for their son Kairav.

During the Janmashtami celebration, Naira manages to control her emotions and makes herself understand that Vedika has all the rights on Kartik now.

Naira thus decides to stay with Kairav at Singhania house.

In the upcoming episode, Kairav asks Vansh about Vedika wearing sindoor. Vansh tells him that married women wear it.

Kairav says that he has never seen Naira wearing sindoor. Vansh then reveals to him that Kartik and Naira are separated and that Vedika is now Kartik’s wife.

Kairav is shocked to hear this.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.
past seven days