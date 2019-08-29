News

Vansh SHOCKED to know that Kairav is Kartik’s SON in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!

29 Aug 2019 02:57 PM

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will soon witness yet another twist in the existing storyline.

As reported, Vansh dislikes Kairav being in the Goenka mansion, but soon, Naira tries to patch them up. While all seems to be working well, Vansh once again throws a fit because he does not want to share Kartik’s love and affection with anyone else. Gayu tries to calm him down but fails to do so. Then, Samarth reveals the bitter truth to Vansh.

He tells Vansh that Kairav is Kartik’s real son and that's why he cares for him. He also asks him to stop throwing tantrums.

What will Vansh do now?

