‘In Vanshaj, I am playing the role of Bhanupratap, which matches my personality and voice, “- said Puneet Issar on his character in Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama ‘Vanshaj’

MUMBAI :Sony SAB's upcoming show Vanshaj is all set to take its audience on a captivating journey through the world of a legacy business empire. The show is a perfect blend of family drama, political intrigue, and the cunning dynamics of a wealthy business family. As viewers get engrossed in the world of Vanshaj, they will witness the family's trials and tribulations as they grapple with cut-throat politics, power struggles, and the complex family relationships.

Puneet Issar, a prolific actor who has starred in iconic movies and TV shows, is renowned for his versatile acting skills and his ability to embody diverse characters. Set to take on a pivotal role of a family patriarch in Vanshaj, Puneet Issar offers insights into the show's storyline, his character, and what viewers can expect from the show:

1. The show Vanshaj is all about family dynamics. Can you please tell us about your character Bhanupratap and his role in this show?

My character is that of the family patriarch, Bhanupratap, who is an extremely positive figure. He carries the weight of the entire business empire on his shoulders and is highly successful. He lives life on his own terms with modern values while still remaining deeply connected to his cultural roots. He has a keen interest in the Bhagavad Gita, which he views not just as a religious text but rather a manual for living life.

2. How did you prepare for your role in Vanshaj?

In Vanshaj, I am playing the role of Bhanupratap, which matches my personality and voice and I believe was a natural fit for this role. My inspiration for playing Bhanupratap came from my father, who was a man of few words and a karma yogi. Like my father, Bhanupratap is a character with similar traits, which made it easy for me to prepare for the role. I simply had to imitate my father's style, way of talking, and personality. I have incorporated these elements into my performance, and I hope that viewers will appreciate it.



3. Can you give us a sneak peek into what viewers can expect from the show Vanshaj?

This show has a lot to offer viewers, starting with its intriguing title "Vanshaj." The title Vanshaj is grand and captivating. Additionally, Sony SAB is promoting the show with great enthusiasm, as it represents a departure from their typical comedy genre. With Vanshaj, they are also venturing into a new genre that features a vast canvas and explores the story of a family with a business empire. Viewers will surely look forward to how the narrative pans out.

4. The Mahajan family is a powerful and wealthy one. Do you think their wealth and status impact the family dynamics in the show? If so, how?

Yes, certainly their wealth and status are the driving forces of the narrative. The show delves into the complex dynamics of a family with a business empire, highlighting the inherent struggles for power and control. It explores how power can corrupt the human mind and how every person in the Mahajan family navigates these challenges. The themes of loyalty and betrayal will also surface, showcasing the impact that these emotions can have on family relationships. The show depicts a large legacy business family with individual dreams and aspirations, leading to the imposing question of who will ultimately emerge victorious. And my character ensures that the business empire is inherited by the right person in the family.

5. What do you think about the concept of the show? What do you think is more important when it comes to handling a business empire? Inheritance or Capabilities?

In my opinion, capability trumps inheritance whether it’s in running a business empire or winning the battle of life. While inheritance may provide a strong foundation, it's ultimately the person's skills, knowledge, and expertise that determine their success in running a business. The show explores this theme through its characters and their respective journeys, presenting a nuanced and thought-provoking perspective on the matter.