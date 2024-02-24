Vanshaj: The concept of the show is like a modern version of Mahabharata, says Nisha Nagpal - EXCLUSIVE

Nisha Nagpal plays an integral role in the show. TellyChakkar connected with Nisha to know about her experience shooting for the show and her character.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 02/24/2024 - 16:08
Nisha

MUMBAI : Sony SAB's 'Vanshaj' keeps viewers hooked with its intricate storyline, exploring the gender dynamics and challenges of inheritance, where men have historically held the upper hand as heirs.

Following a one-year leap, the show has introduced several new characters, injecting fresh energy into the storyline. Yuvika's (Anjali Tatrari) doppelganger, Yukti, has made a bold and daring return, shakin DJ's (Mahir Pandhi) world along with his love interest, Koel (Nisha Nagpal). Additionally, the introduction of Srishti Verma (Utkarsha Naik), who portrays Koel's mother, promises to add another layer of intrigue and excitement to the drama of Vanshaj. 

(Also Read: Vanshaj SPOILER: Yukti's suspicions mount as DJ goes missing

TellyChakkar connected with Nisha to know about her experience shooting for the show and her character. Nisha said, “My character is very bold and while I was not convinced before, later I thought about it and made up my mind. My character is extremely strong and is very opinionated. What I like most is the complexities of the character. This really attracted me.”

Shedding light about the concept of the show, Nisha shared, “The concept of the show is mind blowing. If I have to explain, in my view, the concept is like a modern version of Mahabharat. I am really excited for this show. I have never played such a part or been a part of such a story before. This show and the concept is really new to me and let us see how it goes!”

(Also Read: Vanshaj SPOILER: OMG! DJ runs to meet Dadababu

