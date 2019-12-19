Vanya Joshi roped in for cameo in Ekta Kapoor's Yeh hai Chahatein

MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, which ran for six successful years on the small screen, went off-air on 18th December. And now, the makers are back with the show's spin-off titled Yeh Hai Chahatein. The spin-off is based on the life and struggle of Ishita’s niece, Prisha, who is a strong and independent single mother.

The show stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the lead roles. The makers of the show have also roped in a new cast for the spin-off. Actors like Aishwarya Sakhuja, Indira Krishnan, Vijay Kashyap, Satyajeet Sharma, Khatija Iqbal, and Nitin Bhatia are part of the show.

The latest we hear is that the makers have welcomed another actress on-board for a guest appearance.

According to media reports, actress Vanya Joshi will be seen in a cameo on the show. She plays a mother who comes to Prisha’s house with a marriage proposal for her son. However, she’ll be disappointed after learning that Prisha is a single mother.

The show is set to hit the screens from today.