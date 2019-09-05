Vardhan and Sid humiliate and oust Ishani from Sanjivani 2

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Sanjivani 2 will showcase high-voltage drama.



It was earlier seen that Sid and Ishani start understanding each other, but once again, a misunderstanding crops up.



Sid and Ishani head to save Riya but get trapped by Mr. Desai, who is Riya’s father.



Desai complains about the same to Vardhan and asks him to fire Sid immediately.



Vardhan takes strict action against Sid and deducts his six months’ salary.



Sid gets angry and feels like Ishani is responsible this.



Vardhan does not stop here. He puts up a poster of Ishani’s bitter past, declaring that she experiments on humans, as she considers them animals.



Asha, Vardhan, and Sid humiliate Ishani and oust her from Sanjivani.