Varsha against Abeer and Mishti's love in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is gearing up for new twists.



Abeer and Mishti's secret love is noticed by Varsha, leaving her shocked.



Varsha is irked, while in a turn if events, Mishti gets hurt.



Mishti is badly injured, and thus, Abeer rushes her to the hospital and takes care of her.



Rajshri is happy to see Abeer's love and care for Mishti.



But Varsha is against it and tells Abeer to stay away from Mishti. Rajshri is shocked by Varsha's behavior.



Varsha tells Rajshri that Kuhu is already in trouble because of Mishti, as Kunal hates her and if Abeer and Mishti unite, then it will create more trouble for Kuhu.