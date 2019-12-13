News

Varun Badola dons director's hat on the sets of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan

13 Dec 2019 08:22 PM

MUMBAI: Varun Badola is one of the most celebrated actors of the small screen and is known for giving super-hit shows in his long career span. The actor back then enjoyed a huge fan following due to his charming looks and dashing personality. 

The actor has constantly kept himself busy by starring in various shows and proves that he can rock any role like a pro. 

His current show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan marked a great comeback for him after a long time on the small screen. The promos and posters looked promising and fans showered all their love for the actor even before it started airing. 

While we have always seen Shweta Tiwari, who plays the lead role opposite Varun in the show, sharing BTS pictures and videos on his Instagram account, this time Varun, treated his fans with a BTS picture. 

The actor shared a picture where he is seen sitting on the director's chair and is all set to helm the show. Well, that's what Varun mentioned in his caption and revealed that he is doing this what he actually liked doing it long ago. 

It seems after proving his prowess in acting, Varun is planning to try his hand out at direction as well. 

Take a look at Varun's post.

We are sure Varun will make a great director!

Varun plays the role of Amber in this show and his character is quite interesting. 

Varun has been a part of many hit shows like Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chaand, Banegi Apni Baat, Kutumb, Ghar Ek Sapnaa among others.

