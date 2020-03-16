Varun Badola makes his wife his inspiration for penning down shayris in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan!

MUMBAI: Award winning actors, Varun Badola and Shweta Tiwari are keeping the audiences hooked with their budding romance, in Sony Entertainment Television’s show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. The show hit the small screens last year and has been a hot favourite among the viewers. The show highlights how Amber (Varun Badola) is falling for Guneet Sikka (Shweta Tiwari) and will put his best foot forward to woo her in the ways he can.

From bringing her flowers to making her favourite food, to baking cookies, the small screen king of romance goes the extra mile and is seen penning down shayris for Guneet on the show. While all this he does on the screen while portraying his role, but keeping the thought of his wife Rajeshwari in his mind. Singing has always been a strong point for Varun and penning down shayri is another special talent that the actor possesses, he believes the romantic lines can truly come through when you’re thinking about the person you love. So, he went ahead and crafted his own shayris thinking about his wife, recollecting instances on how he used to woo his wife, Rajeshwari, initially.

Talking about his penchant for shayris, Varun spoke, “It is easy to bring out the romantic side on screen and show my love towards Guneet as I keep doing this in real life as well and it fills my heart with joy. Relationships are always better when you can find the words to tell someone how you feel because you know how meaningful it is to the person you love. Same happened to me and I tried to pour my heart out with beautiful shayris as Amber, which I’m sure the viewers of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan will enjoy.”