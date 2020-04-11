News

Varun Badola mourns as his pet dog ‘Sergeant’ passes away

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
11 Apr 2020 12:39 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Varun Badola, who is currently playing the lead in Sony Entertainment Television’s Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, is suffering emotional pain as his pet dog named Sergeant breathed his last.

Well, one can totally understand Varun’s state of mind on the unfortunate demise.

The actor shared the news on his social handle, stating, “Long live my SERGEANT. May you find more love in after life.”

In another post shared by him, he has shaved his hair and mourning the death of his pet dog. 

Our heart goes out to you, Varun!

Tags Varun Badola dog ‘Sergeant’ passes away Sony Entertainment Television Mere Dad Ki Dulhan Amber

