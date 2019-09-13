News

Varun Badola to play the lead in Sony TV’s next Mere Dad Ki Dulhan

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
13 Sep 2019 06:02 PM

MUMBAI: Here’s TellyChakkar back to serve from exclusive news from the world of television.

Sony Entertainment Television which is known for bringing shows which are unique and path breaking will soon launch a new serial titled Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

The show will revolve around dad and his daughter. Since, she wouldn’t have a mother she will find a companion for her father.

The role of a father will be played by actor Varun Badola who is known to be the power house of talent. The actor is part of TV industry for very long time now and has proved mettle with his versatility in the shows like Banegi Apni Baat, Koshish – Ek Aashaa, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, Phir Subah Hogi and the list goes on.

The show is produced by talented duo Deeya Singh and Tony Singh under their banner DJ's Creative Unit who have entertained viewers with hit shows like Left Right Left, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak, Chotti Bahu – Sindoor Bin Suhagan amongst others.

We could not get through producers and Varun for a comment.

TellyChakkar will soon be back with more details on the show. Stay tuned! 

