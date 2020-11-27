Varun Badola SPILLS BEANS on his bond with Mere Dad Ki Dulhan co-actors Shweta Tiwari and Anjali Tatrari

MUMBAI: We have seen Varun Badola playing various roles on television.

The actor has depicted shades more than one and has enchanted us on the small screens! He is truly a visual delight.

He is one of the most popular faces on television and is evidently a visual delight on television. Recently seen in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan portraying the character of Amber Sharma, Varun has mesmerized his audience and the young audience is in love with each shade he projects.

Recently, Varun turned a dialogue writer too. While he has written for a couple of shows in the past, he recently turned a dialogue writer of Netflix’s upcoming project, Naina. In conversation with him, Varun shared about his bond with his co-actors from Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

He said, “I am close to all my co-actors. I have known Shweta (Tiwari) for more than 20 years now and we gel well. As for Anjali (Tatrari), she is more like a daughter and we cannot name a bond which is formed between a parent and child.”

Well said Varun!






