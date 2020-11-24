Varun Badola's shares emotional farewell letter for his father

MUMBAI: Varun Badola's father Mr Vishwa Mohan Badola has passed away. The actor informed his fans about it on social media and wrote an emotional farewell letter for him.

The actor wrote, "A lot of people crib about the fact that their kids do not listen to them. Many forget that kids are always watching them. My father never sat me down to teach me anything. He made learning a way of life for me. He set an example so exemplary that I had no choice but... follow."

He added "If you think that I am a good actor, blame him. If I write, he has to take the onus. If I sing... well if I had just about 1/10th of his singing talent, I would have become a singer."

The actor concluded the letter by saying, "Not many know that he was a journalist by profession. A master on South East Asian affairs. Travelled the world twice over. He did more than 400 hundred plays for AIR. He was an actor par excellence. When he sang, time stopped. Make no mistake, THIS MAN WAS A LEGEND. But for me, he was my father. A father who was always watching and always listening. So ladies and gentlemen The Man, The Legend, The Phenomenon has called it a day. But his legacy will stay on forever in various forms. Mr. Vishwa Mohan Badola 1936 - 2020."

Have a look.

Mr VM Badola is survived by his children Varun Badola, Alka Kaushal, and Kalindi. May his soul rest in peace.

On the work front, Varun was last seen as Ambar in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan opposite Shweta Tiwari. He has also featured in Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, Koshish – Ek Aashaa, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, among many others.

