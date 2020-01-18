Varun Dhawan gets a special gift for Rishabh Chaturvedi of Indian idol season 11

MUMBAI: Indian idol season 11 this weekend would be welcoming the heart robe of youth Varun Dhawan and the charismatic Shraddha Kapoor. Rishabh Chaturvedi who is one of the contestants of Indian idol season 11 who’s love for Alia Bhatt is not hidden from anyone. He especially composed a song for Alia and named the song “Alia Alia” which was loved by Alia bhatt as she especially sent video message for him.

This weekend when Alia’s good friend Varun came to promote his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D. He got a chunri which Alia wore in Badrinath ki Dulhania for Rishabh . Rishabh was overwhelmed by Varun’s gesture and wore that Chunri during his performance as he wanted if not Alia at least his Chunri should be near him.

