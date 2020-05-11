Varun Dhawan, Neeti Mohan, Alia Bhatt and Shaan perform together

MUMBAI: The Voice is an Indian singing reality talent show. The series employs a panel of four coaches who critique the artists' performances. Each coach guides their team of selected artists throughout the season. They also compete to ensure that their act wins the competition, thus making them the winning coach.

The show first aired on 6 June 2015 on &TV and has aired for three seasons; it has produced three winners: Pawandeep Rajan, Farhan Sabir and Sumit Saini.

After airing three successful seasons the show was telecasted on star plus.

Now we came across a video of Neeti and Shaan who were the judges on Season 2 performing with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.

In the video, you can see how Alia and Neeti are singing the song Samjhawan from the movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

As Neeti and Alia begin to sing, Varun and Shaan join Alia and Neeti and begin to dance with them.

The performance is so soulful that it will touch your hearts. Varun and Neeti are seen enjoying the dance within themselves.

Well, the original song was sung by Arjit Sigh and Shreya Ghoshal whereas the unplugged version was sung by Alia Bhatt.

