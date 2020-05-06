Varun Dhawan praises Moshin Khan

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan is an Indian television actor, known for essaying the character of Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai. He made his television debut in Star Plus Nisha Aur Uske Cousins but rose in fame by playing Kartik role opposite to Naira essayed by Shivangi Joshi. There are considered as the best couple on screen.

The way he portraits his role in the serial is very convincing and this shows what a fab actor he is.

The actor as a massive fan following and is loved by his fans immensely. The fans shower him with lots of love and show unconditional support.

We came across a funny video of Moshin Khan and Varun Dhawan, where Varun, Divyanka and Anushka make Moshin wear a saree.

In the video, you can hear Varun tells Divyanka that she should make Moshin wear a Sari and both Varun and Divyanka finally makes him wear one.

At the end Moshin says that this a very sweet gift and gesture from the Sui Dhaaga team and he happily accepts it.

Varun praises Moshin and tells everyone to applaud for him for being such a sport and enjoying this segment.

Well, the video is a funny one and will leave you in splits.

