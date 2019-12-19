Varun Dhawan proposes to Shraddha Kapoor in SRK Style on Dance+5

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ dance reality show – Dance+ 5 is racing towards a power packed weekend as the audience will witness the team of Street Dancer gracing the stage with their presence. Actor Varun Dhawan, will reveal a sweet secret to his co-star and dear friend Shraddha.

In the upcoming episode of Dance+ 5, all the contestants will put their best foot forward not only to impress the celebrity guests, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor but also, Super judge Remo D’souza. Contestant Siba who turned into a rose for his upcoming act impressed Shraddha mightily. Other contestants like Monark, Bhim and Rupesh did not leave the opportunity to express their love to the beautiful lady too.

After watching everyone’s proposal, Varun walked upto Shraddha with a rose in his hand and revealed, “This is long time ago, but I had a huge crush on Shraddha.” When we talk about romance, who better than the King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan, to help us with ways to propose. Varun went down on knees and slid from one end of the stage to another to Shraddha and gave her the rose.

The two hugged each other and Varun even gave her a peck on the cheek. Now isn’t that aww-dorable!?

Watch Dance+ 5 Saturday-Sunday at 8PM only on Star Plus