Varun Dhawan reveals Aditya Narayan's biggest milestone in the industry

MUMBAI: Actor, playback singer, and anchor Aditya Narayan is currently hosting Indian Idol 10. He has featured in films such as Shaapit and Pardes. He has hosted singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs as well. Aditya has also featured in reality shows Khatra Khatra Khatra and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

He is the son of popular Udit Narayan but has managed to make a mark on his own. He has gained immense popularity because of his charming nature as well as talent. He has sung songs in more than 16 different Indian languages.

Well, Aditiya has a massive fan following. And he is very active on social media. His chemistry and fun banter with Neha Kakkar is loved by the audiences.

Recently, fans have posted a video wherein Varun Dhawan is reminding everyone that Aditya has completed 25 years in the industry. Aditya's first playback song was for the Nepalese movie Mohini in 1992 and then in Hindi movie Rangeela with Asha Bhosle. The sweet gesture of Varun melted everyone’s hearts.

Have a look below.