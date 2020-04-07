Varun-Divya reveal each other's annoying habits and they are just too hilarious

MUMBAI: Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal are one of the popular couples who have become a hot favourite among the viewers. The duo participated together in Ace Of Space 1 and fell in love. Varun and Divya started dating soon after the show and are going strong ever since then.

Varun and Divya have given major relationship goals. The couple's cute PDA on social media leaves everyone awwing.

Divya and Varun have been best friends before they fell in love and they know each other very well.

During a recent live chat session with Tellychakkar, the couple got candid about lots of things. From revealing fun secrets about each other to revealing the most embarrassing things, Divya and Varun opened about lots of stuff.

When Varun and Divya were asked to share one annoying habit of each other which irks both of them, answering this question, Divya was quick to say that she doesn't have any annoying habits. Responding to Divya, Varun said that she always thinks that she doesn't have any such habits and that's very annoying.

Take a look at the video:

On the other hand, Divya revealed that every day, Varun wakes up with a mission to do something new and involves her for doing it. Divya finds this really annoying.

Well, we must say Divya and Varun are extremely cute together!

