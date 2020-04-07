News

Varun-Divya reveal each other's annoying habits and they are just too hilarious

Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal reveal one annoying thing about each other and we can't stop laughing.

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
07 Apr 2020 12:44 PM

MUMBAI: Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal are one of the popular couples who have become a hot favourite among the viewers. The duo participated together in Ace Of Space 1 and fell in love. Varun and Divya started dating soon after the show and are going strong ever since then. 

Varun and Divya have given major relationship goals. The couple's cute PDA on social media leaves everyone awwing. 

Divya and Varun have been best friends before they fell in love and they know each other very well. 

During a recent live chat session with Tellychakkar, the couple got candid about lots of things. From revealing fun secrets about each other to revealing the most embarrassing things, Divya and Varun opened about lots of stuff. 

When Varun and Divya were asked to share one annoying habit of each other which irks both of them, answering this question, Divya was quick to say that she doesn't have any annoying habits. Responding to Divya, Varun said that she always thinks that she doesn't have any such habits and that's very annoying. 

Take a look at the video:

On the other hand, Divya revealed that every day, Varun wakes up with a mission to do something new and involves her for doing it. Divya finds this really annoying. 

Well, we must say Divya and Varun are extremely cute together!

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates. 

Tags Varun Sood Divya Agarwal Ace of Space 1 Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here