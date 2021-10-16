Varun Jain joins Saraswati Vijay in Sony SAB’s Maddam Sir

MUMBAI: Early in the day we broke the news about Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein fame Saraswati Vijay entering Sony SAB’s cop-drama Maddam Sir.

Now, we hear that actor Varun Jain, who has appeared in the TV serials like 'Kali Ek Agni Pariksha,' 'Diya Aur Baati Hum,' 'Mere Angne Mein,' 'Pahredar Piya Ki,' and 'Rista Likhenge Hum Naya, has joined Saraswati Vijay in the show.

According to our sources, Varun and Saraswati will play a couple wherein Varun’s character will be negative while Saraswati’s role will be a positive one.

We could not get through Varun for a comment.

Maddam Sir is produced by Jay Mehta and Kinnari Mehta under the banner of Jay Mehta Productions. It has managed to keep the viewers entertained with its light-hearted value driven content. The show which stars Gulki Joshi, Sonali Naik and Yukti Kapoor in the lead roles, addresses social issues through the eyes of four dynamic women police officers who take every challenge as it comes and solve cases with jazbaat.

