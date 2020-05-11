News

Varun Sood accepts that he messed up his relationship with Benafsha Soonawalla

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 May 2020 12:54 PM

MUMBAI: Benfasha Soonawalla and Varun Sood were one of the cutest couples of the telly world. However, they had an ugly breakup. Though the two are now happy with their new partners, the talks about their broken relationship are still on. While Ben is dating Priyank Sharma, Varun is seeing Priyank's ex Divya Agarwal.

However, in a recent social media post, Benafsha revealed why her relationship with Varun did not work out. In a long note, she vented out her anger and shared details about how things went wrong between them. She even went on to accuse him of cheating and being dishonest.

After all these allegations, Varun has finally come out in the open and revealed how their relationship went down the hill. In quite a few open statements, the actor has finally confessed that his relationship with Benafsha ended because of him. The handsome hunk agreed that he was the one who screwed things up and created a mess in their relationship.

