Varun Sood is all praises for THIS Khatron Ke Khalidi 11 co-contestant; reveals what makes her more likeable

MUMBAI: We all know that the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 have reached Cape Town, South Africa, a few days ago and are all set for an adventurous journey.

Arjun Bijlani, Meheck Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen, Varun Sood, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Sana Makbul, Vishal Aditya Singh, Astha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain among are having a whale of a time there.

Well, fans can't wait to see their favourite TV stars exploring their adventurous side on Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Is Nikki Tamboli's comment on Aastha Gill's latest post hinting about her early elimination?; Find Out!

Rohit Shetty is once again back as the host and is surely going to be a great mentor like always to the contestants.

And before all the fun begins, we are seeing how the actors are getting along well with each other.

From roaming around on the streets of Cape Town to clicking selfies and hanging out together, the actors are enjoying.

We are constantly seeing the contestants posting several updates from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Well, among the bunch of senior actors, Anushka Sen who is the youngest contestant on the show has grabbed everyone's attention.

The actress is getting along well with everyone on the set in spite of having a significant age gap.

And now, Varun Sood has dropped a comment on Anushka Sen's post where she is seen posing with Varun and Vishal Aditya Singh.

The actress has called them The Three Musketeers of the show.

Take a look:

Varun commented and said that Anushka is one of the strongest people he has met. He further said that the pretty girl also understands the jokes so it makes her even more likeable.

Take a look:

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Check out Rahul Vaidya having fun with contestants Nikki Tamboli and Anushka Sen