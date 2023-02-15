Varun Sood hits back at netizen who accused him of taking a jibe at Divya Agarwal; says, “Mujhe nahi farak padhta…”

Netizens have called her a gold digger and what not for announcing her engagement to restaurateur Apurva. Now Divya’s fans noticed a Valentine’s Day post by Varun and targeted him for taking an indirect jibe at her.
MUMBAI: Divya Agarwal celebrated her 30th birthday last year and also got engaged to her boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar. The news of her engagement however brought in a lot of backlash for the actress from netizens as she seems to have moved on within 4 months of breaking up with actor Varun Sood. 

Varun and Divya were an item since 2018 and met on the sets of Ace of Space. Varun was a huge support system for Divya when she lost her father in 2020. The couple broke up in March 2022 and fans were heartbroken at the news. Netizens have called her a gold digger and what not for announcing her engagement to restaurateur Apurva. 

Now Divya’s fans noticed a Valentine’s Day post by Varun and targeted him for taking an indirect jibe at her. Varun’s post read, “This is to all the singles – Don’t be sad this valentines day. You guys rather be single than to be with someone who isn’t healthy for you. Kush raho mere pyaare log.” The netizen commented, “Tum bhi thoda khush rhe lo kab tak apni ex ko shades marte rahoge”

Varun then clarified, “Bro shades toh dur ki baat hai. Aaj tak ek statement bola ho toh bata dena” Check out the trail of comments below;

Looks like Varun is truly over his ex and has moved on.

