Varun Sood opens up on rejecting offers for joining Bigg Boss THRICE in the past, READ

MUMBAI: Varun Sood, who began his career with Roadies in 2015 and later, went on to do other popular reality show like Splitsvilla and Ace Of Space will soon be seen competing in the stunt-based reality show - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

However, although the good-looking actor has done multiple reality shows in the past and will soon be seen in KKK11, he doesn't wish to be a part of the controversial reality series Bigg Boss.

Recently, in an exclusive chat, Varun revealed that girlfriend Divya Agarwal and he have been offered the show thrice in the past but they have always turned it down as it is a very difficult show.

"I am not keen on doing Bigg Boss. I have been getting the offer to do the show for the last 3 years but I've always turned them down. I won't be able to do Bigg Boss because it is a very difficult show. Right now we are in a lockdown situation and it has been very difficult for me to cope up with lockdown, so going inside the BB house and without any outside communication or contact would be very difficult for me. I don't think I will ever be able to do the show.", he shared.

Talking about why he thinks Divya and he won't be able to do the show, he said, "Divya and I have been offered the show together and individually also but we have always denied the offer in these last 3 years. It's such a difficult show that I don't think we will be able to do it together also. In Bigg Boss, you are staying inside a house for close to six months and you meet different characters there and there are times when you don't get along. If Divya and I agree to do the show also, we will have to stay with people who we don't get along well with and it gets very messy and difficult. There's never a problem between Divya and me, we live a very peaceful life, but living inside the BB house with people who you don't get along well with can get difficult and that's the reason we don't want to do the show. I think there will be a lot of mental pressure if we do that show.".

Varun will be leaving for Cape Town on May 6 with other contestants to shoot Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Credit: Bombay Times