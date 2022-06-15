'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam', let's practice what we preach, with Anandi Baa aur Emily' Star Plus's new offering!

MUMBAI: What happens when your son brings home a foreigner as a wife? The story of Anandi Baa and her 'Videshi' bahu starts here on Star Plus's new offering 'Anandi Baa aur Emily'.

The dynamic of a traditional Indian family gets shaken due to the arrival of a foreign 'Bahu'. The cast includes Kanchan Gupta in the role of 'Anandi Baa', Jazzy Ballerini as the exotic Bahu 'Emily', and Mishkat Verma in the male lead of eager 'Aarav'.

The show 'Anandi Baa aur Emily' explores these different dynamics of relationships with each family member and Emily, the foreigner Bahu. Chaos ensues at their household as Anandi Baa tries to figure out how to get rid of Emily with the help of some family members. The reality of the situation dawns on her and we will get to see the beautiful relationship go from initial hesitancy to understanding and accepting of all.

Mishkat Varma, who plays ‘Aarav’, on the show ‘Anandi Baa aur Emily, “’Anandi Baa aur Emily is a story on what happens when east marries the west. The show will depict the funny and comic relationship of the characters. I am portraying Aarav, a charming, jugadu, and most importantly, a daydreamer. The casting is flawless, as if the role was written specifically for them. I'm thrilled to be a member of Star Plus, and I'm looking forward to my forthcoming show, which features an incredible cast.”

Star Plus is taking on the responsibility of practicing what they preach by bringing 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam' into our lives and our television screens. The idea is to not just preach but practice multicultural diversity. And sincerely try to understand an imperfectly perfect family dynamic with a great appreciation for unity in diversity.

So, stay tuned for more information on 'Anandi Baa aur Emily' set to launch soon, only on Star Plus!

