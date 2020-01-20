Vatsal Seth and Ishita Dutta make the most stylish couple in THIS picture

MUMBAI: Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth are one of the most popular couples of the small screen. The duo got married a few years ago in a hush-hush ceremony in Mumbai and is enjoying their marital bliss ever since then.

Ishita is one of the most beautiful actresses of the small screen and Bollywood film industry. Meanwhile, Vatsal is a well-known Bollywood actor. Both Vatsal and Ishita's career is at a peak these days with a handful of projects in their hand.

We all know how this cute jodi makes us go aww with their social media PDA. Ishita and Vatsal's Instagram account is filled with some of the most beautiful pictures where they are looking stunning together.

And now, in a recent post shared by Ishita, we can see this husband-wife jodi twinning in a black pantsuit and looking extremely stylish. They certainly make one great couple.

Take a look at Ishita's post:

Fans are going gaga over this beautiful couple and their stylish avatars.

On the work front, Ishita is currently seen in Colors' show, Bepanah Pyaar, where she is paired opposite Pearl V Puri and fans are loving this brand new jodi of the small screen. Ishita plays the role of Baani Malhotra in the show. Meanwhile, Mr Seth is seen as Nishant in the show, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. He is playing Rhea Sharma AKA Mishti's love interest.



What do you think about Vatsal and Ishita's stylish twin game? Tell us in the comment section.