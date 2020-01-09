Vatsal Seth and Rhea Sharma's latest video is pure swag

MUMBAI: Vatsal Seth and Rhea Sharma are currently seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The show is trending right now due to the interesting twists and turns introduced by the makers. The audience loves the chemistry between Abeer and Mishti, that is, Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea.

Well, the new entrant in the show, Vatsal Seth has cute looks and a charming personality.

He has featured in many Indian television shows and Bollywood films, and is known for his portrayal of Raj Chaudhary in the 2004 film Taarzan: The Wonder Car, Shaurya Goenka in the 2014 thriller series Ek Hasina Thi, and Kabir Raichand in the 2017 love-saga series Haasil. He is married to Ishita Dutta.

Viewers are also loving the fresh jodi of Vatsal and Rhea. A fan page has uploaded a video of the off-screen fun had by them.

Have a look.