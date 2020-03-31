Vatsal Seth discloses details about Shaheer and Ritvik

MUMBAI: Vatsal is one of the most popular actors of television and Bollywood. He began his journey with Sony’s Just Mohabbat and was loved by the teenage crowd.

He then debuted in Abbas Mustan’s Taarzan: The Wonder Car and then ventured into television by playing a grey shade in Ek Hasina Thi which aired on Star Plus. Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about the equation he shares with Shaheer, Rhea Ritvik and Kaveri.

Vatsal replied that he shares a fabulous relationship with Shaheer. He said that he didn’t know him before the show, but he had made a funny video of the two and he had shared it when he wished Shaheer on his birthday. He also said that Rhea is an introvert but a fantastic actress.

He further added that Ritvik is a fun loving personality and he really got along with him like house on fire and that Kaveri is a sweet girl and a wonderful singer.