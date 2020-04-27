Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta make short film at home

MUMBAI: Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta have been entertaining us with their TikTok videos. They are all set to bring something exciting for their fans: a short film. The duo has shot a short film in the middle of the Coronavirus lockdown. It is titled Kahaa Toh Tha at the is about their love.

While sharing the motion poster on their Instagram account, they captioned it as, 'Excited to present you the motion poster of my short film Kahaa Toh Tha... With this film, Vatsal turns into a Director and Producer. Kahaa Toh Tha releases this Monday! This film was made in this quarantine period. #KahaTohTha #ShortFilm #ComingSoon #IshitaDutta #vatsalsheth @vatsalsheth'.

They even shared the first poster for the same which simply oozed love. They backed the picture with, 'The only pull that is stronger than gravity is the pull of love. Our Short film Kahaa Toh Tha releases tomorrow on the Times Music youtube channel!! #KahaaTohTha #ShortFilm @vatsalsheth @timesmusichub'.

For the post-production, the couple sought help from professional technician Mehul Vyas. An editor and another technician helped them with the creatives. Vatsal also mentioned that the lockdown has turned him into a director, which he would have never thought would happen.

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE