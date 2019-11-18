News

Vatsal Sheth to enter Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: Breaking News!
 
TellyChakkar.com is here with an interesting update from Star Plus popular show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke (Director's Kut).
 
The show will witness the grand entry of green-eyed boy of the entertainment industry, Vatsal Sheth .
 
The current track of the show revolves around Minakshi being against Mishti as the ideal bahu and life partner for Rajvansh family and Abeer respectively.
 
According to our sources, Vatsal will enter the show and will have a positive character to portray.
 
A source said, "Since Mishti will go through a tough phase, her friend (Vatsal) will enter her life and will help her cope with the stressful situations).
 
We couldn't connect with Vatsal for a comment.
 
The show has a stellar cast which includes Shaheer Shaikh, Rhea Sharma, Rithvik Arrora, Kaveri Priyam and Rupal Patel.
 
Stay tuned to this space for more updates.
