Vatsal Sheth Ishita Dutta apologize to everyone who is still angry with them

MUMBAI: Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta are among one of the most adored couples of the television industry. They tied the knot in a super-private wedding in November 2017.

Now, in a interaction with Times of India, they revealed that only a few people could be a part of their wedding and those who couldn’t make it are still angry. Ishita, in fact, went onto say that she wants to apologise to everyone angry with them.

Vatsal revealed, 'I was very clear that I want a small and private wedding. There were just 30-40 people at our wedding. I still feel very bad because I didn’t even invite my own cousins. I called them and told them the reason. We wanted to keep it very very small. Our wedding got over in an hour,' to which, his wife Ishita added, 'There were many people who couldn’t even arrive on time. They were going as per normal wedding schedule but by the time they arrived, meri bidaai ho gayi thi. There are still some people who are angry and we are sorry. We want to apologise.'

The two also revealed how they were expecting some drama or opposition from their parents; however, they instantly agreed.

Credits: SpotboyE