Vatsal Sheth reunites with YRHPK team in THESE delightful pictures

MUMBAI: Vatsal Sheth is a well-known actor who has established his name in both the Telly world and Bollywood. The handsome hunk was recently seen in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke in a pivotal role. Vatsal played the role of Nishant and was paired opposite Rhea Sharma who is seen as Mishti.

Vatsal's character recently ended in the show and fans were dearly missing him on the small screen. However, now weeks after his exit, Vatsal has reunited with the entire team of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke.

The actor shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle and we can't get enough of it. Vatsal is quite delighted to share the frame with Shaheer Sheikh, Kaveri Priyam and Rhea Sharma among others.

Take a look at the pictures:

On the work front, Vatsal has been a part of several shows like Haasil, Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar, Just Mohabbat, Ek Hasina Thi among others. He has done films like Tarzan - The Wonder Car, Malang, Jai Ho among others.

On the personal front, Vatsal is happily married to popular TV actress Ishita Dutta.