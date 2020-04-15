Vatsal Sheth reveals THIS amazing life hack he learnt during lockdown and it’s hilarious

MUMBAI: Vatsal Sheth is one of the most popular faces of the small screen and has starred in many Bollywood movies as well. The actor was last seen in a pivotal role in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke.

While the actor is currently getting a lot of time to spend with his family and wife Ishita Dutta, Vatsal has been sharing lots of amazing pictures and videos on his Instagram.

The actor is sharing some fun TikTok videos. Some feature him alongside Ishita while some are solo.

In his latest TikTok video, Vatsal has shared a hilarious life hack which he has learnt because of the lockdown.

Take a look at the video:

Well, it seems Vatsal has learnt quite a bit during this lockdown period, but this one was just too funny.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.