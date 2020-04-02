Vatsal Sheth says wife Ishita Dutta is now showing her true colours; thanks to social distancing

MUMBAI: Vatsal Sheth is one of the well-known stars of the small screen and Bollywood. The actor is popularly known for his role in his debut movie Tarzan - The Wonder Car.

Vatsal is happily married to popular TV actress Ishita Dutta and the duo is enjoying their marital bliss ever since then.

And now, while Vatsal and Ishita are practising social distancing amid the 21-day lockdown, the bong beauty is exploring her creative skills.

Ishita seems to love painting and has been doing it ever since she has been home.

Vatsal shared an amazing painting made by wif Ishita but his captioned caught our attention.

Take a look at Vatsal's post:

We all know Vatsal's caption must have made you go LOL.

Ishita is quite multi-talented and this painting proves it.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.