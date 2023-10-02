Vatsal Sheth signs a multi-film deal in 'home ground' Gujarati cinema

Actor Vatsal Sheth, who hails from Gujarat, has now signed a multi-film deal with a renowned Gujarati producer. He said that carving a niche in your home ground industry is always special.
MUMBAI :Actor Vatsal Sheth, who hails from Gujarat, has now signed a multi-film deal with a renowned Gujarati producer. He said that carving a niche in your home ground industry is always special.

Talking about the same Vatsal said: "Yes it's happening and I am excited for it. Gujarat is my home ground and growing up I had always wanted to do something here, and now when it's finally happening I can't wait for everyone to witness it."

"We as team are putting in immense efforts in making this happen. I have always known the language, the people, the culture and it feels incredible to carve my niche in my home ground industry."

On the work front, Vatsal's next release will be 'Adipurush' with Prabhas where he plays Indrajit.

 


SOURCE-IANS

