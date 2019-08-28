Vedika accepts failure on seeing Naira's courage in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will showcase an interesting twist.



It was earlier seen that Naira makes her entry in Goenka Mansion and lashes out at Kartik.



Naira asks him how he dared to snatch Kairav from her.



She warns Kartik and the entire Goenka family against thinking about taking such a step against her.



Seeing Naira’s courage, Vedika accepts her failure, as Naira makes the entire Goenka family speechless.



However, Dadi instigates Vedika and asks her to show her rights on Kartik.



It will be really interesting to see whether Vedika changes herself.