News

Vedika accepts failure on seeing Naira's courage in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Aug 2019 08:03 AM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will showcase an interesting twist.

It was earlier seen that Naira makes her entry in Goenka Mansion and lashes out at Kartik.

Naira asks him how he dared to snatch Kairav from her.

She warns Kartik and the entire Goenka family against thinking about taking such a step against her.

Seeing Naira’s courage, Vedika accepts her failure, as Naira makes the entire Goenka family speechless.

However, Dadi instigates Vedika and asks her to show her rights on Kartik.

It will be really interesting to see whether Vedika changes herself.

Tags > Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Star Plus, Rajan Shahi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Storyline, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Track, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Kartik, Naira, Samarth, Gayu, Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, TellyChakkar, Goenka family speechless,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
Priya Arya
Priya Arya
Pearl V Puri
Pearl V Puri
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Jiah Khan
Jiah Khan
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh

past seven days