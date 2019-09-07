News

Vedika to misunderstand Kartik and Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Sep 2019 10:41 AM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will showcase an interesting twist.

It was earlier seen that Kairav applies mehendi on Naira’s hand.

Naira immediately washes her hand, but the colour does not go.

Naira tries to hide her mehendi hand from entire Goenka family.

Unfortunately, Naira’s efforts go in vain as her hand is seen by everyone.

Vedika begins to doubt Kartik and Naira’s relation.

She feels that Kartik and Naira’s love has been rekindled and that the duo wants to unite.

Furthermore, Kartik calls Naira for Teej only for Kairav’s sake, but Vedika once again misunderstand this.

Tags > Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Star Plus, Rajan Shahi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Storyline, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Track, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Kartik, Naira, Samarth, Gayu, Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kareena and Geeta Ma recreate the iconic Bole...

Kareena and Geeta Ma recreate the iconic Bole Chudiya on DID
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Naura
Naura
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Rohit Roy
Rohit Roy
Dev Anand
Dev Anand
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Anubhav Srivastava
Anubhav Srivastava
Natasa Stankovic
Natasa Stankovic

past seven days