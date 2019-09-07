Vedika to misunderstand Kartik and Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will showcase an interesting twist.



It was earlier seen that Kairav applies mehendi on Naira’s hand.



Naira immediately washes her hand, but the colour does not go.



Naira tries to hide her mehendi hand from entire Goenka family.



Unfortunately, Naira’s efforts go in vain as her hand is seen by everyone.



Vedika begins to doubt Kartik and Naira’s relation.



She feels that Kartik and Naira’s love has been rekindled and that the duo wants to unite.



Furthermore, Kartik calls Naira for Teej only for Kairav’s sake, but Vedika once again misunderstand this.