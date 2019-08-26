Veena and Prerna face a tough time in court in Kasauti Zindagi Kay

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasauti Zindagi Kay is high on drama. Bajaj was attacked, and Veena is blamed for the incident. The police have arrested her.

In the upcoming episode, the courtroom game begins, and Sharda tries to get Veena punished.

Meanwhile, Prerna is stuck because she hired an advocate referred by Sharda.

The lawyer forces Veena to accept that she dislikes Bajaj and tried to kill him.

Unfortunately, Prerna fails to save her mother.

Veena is proved to be responsible for Bajaj’s attempted murder, and Prerna breaks down.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.