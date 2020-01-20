Veena Blames Rohit :Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum 20th January 2020 Written Episode Update

MUMBAI: Rohit asks how you know this Sonakshi tells Rohit she don’t know, he says he will find out. Suman tells Veena that Naren Nishi and YK hide this from you. He brought the illegitimate child home and you have no idea Just look at your family then tell me if I am wrong she leaves. Veena sees Yash, Nishi and Naren. They are guilty.Rohit tells Sonakshi you broke my trust,Veena faints Rohit takes Veena too room he stops Sonakshi and Naren .He says if seizures get high, she will bit her tongue. He gives his hand in Veena’s mouth and gets hurt. Nishi gets the spoon. He injects Veena. She falls asleep. Rohit says leave her alone everybody go out. Sonakshi says I will stay here. Tanya says I will stay please she says I didn’t tell anyone. He says you would have told this secret to Suman. She refues that He says this family’s name and big secret got known, Veena is shattered, I told you not to share it, you have broken her, you are lying to me. She questions Suman , Pari asks Suman to let her talk to Rohan once. Suman asks do you want to blame us again. She stops Sonakshi and says no Sippy can enter Rastogi house. Sonakshi says I feel ashamed of whatever you did, tell me, who told you truth. Suman says you didn’t come to ask about Pari and me. Sonakshi says Pari is wrong. Suman says she is not wrong alone. Sonakshi says I know, Rohit thinks I told the truth, my marriage is in risk, just tell me, who told you the truth. Suman says I can’t help you and shuts the door. Sonakshi comes home. Ajit falls in her feet. He says forgive me. Sonakshi asks what did you do, tell me. Ajit says I told everything to Suman.

Sonakshi asks why, look what happened to Veena, the family is shattered. Ajit says don’t tell Rohit, he will remove me from the house, forgive me. Servant says Veena got conscious. Sonakshi says we shall go to Veena. Ajit says I won’t. She says we will handle this, don’t tell anyone. Veena asks everyone why are they so tensed. Rohit says you have to take rest. He shouts and slaps her. He says sorry, come to senses. Veena says I don’t want to come to senses, I won’t be able to tolerate the truth. She cries. Veena asks Naren to stay away. He asks how can this be my truth, Rohit you cheated me, stay away, you are my heartbeat, I have lived a lie all these years, Naren did a mistake, I loved Naren a lot, why Naren. She says Rohit you felt I will break down, you fooled me, what about that, you all have cheated me, I feel I m alone here. She asks them to leave. She says Rohit, I won’t see your face from now, your mom is dead. Lamhon ko…plays… Everyone goes. Sonakshi holds Rohit. Veena recalls Naren. Rohit locks himself.